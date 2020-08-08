Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Stock Position Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cigna were worth $12,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 353.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Cigna by 3.9% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 2.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Cigna during the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 28.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

CI traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.49. The stock had a trading volume of 15,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,840. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.19.

In other news, Director John Partridge sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $486,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $305,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,459 shares in the company, valued at $10,139,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,983 shares of company stock worth $47,929,379 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

