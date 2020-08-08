Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.50.

CMPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks upgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $98.29 on Friday. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.38). Cimpress had a net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $429.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.62 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cimpress will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Cimpress news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $260,688.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $109,241. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at $3,773,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cimpress in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cimpress in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cimpress in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the first quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

