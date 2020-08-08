Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.09 Billion

Brokerages expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to announce $12.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.99 billion to $12.18 billion. Cisco Systems reported sales of $13.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year sales of $49.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.14 billion to $49.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $49.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.86 billion to $51.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cisco Systems.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 18.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,122 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.6% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 99,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 24,931 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 112,203 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 242.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 610,998 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,497,000 after acquiring an additional 432,388 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $47.43 on Friday. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cisco Systems (CSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.