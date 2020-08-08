Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,089 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.6% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $1,809,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.43. 17,009,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,667,486. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $53.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average of $44.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

