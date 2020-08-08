Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,318 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 109,165 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 657,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,756,000 after buying an additional 21,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1,663.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 126,934 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after buying an additional 119,734 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.43. The stock had a trading volume of 17,009,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,667,486. The company has a market capitalization of $201.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.14. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $53.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Nomura increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

