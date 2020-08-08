Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,069 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,799 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.1% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $47.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,009,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,667,486. The firm has a market cap of $201.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $53.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Nomura lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

