Citadel Price Hits $0.0038 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 59.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One Citadel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Citadel has traded 91.2% higher against the US dollar. Citadel has a market cap of $41,426.74 and approximately $740.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel (CRYPTO:CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Citadel Coin Trading

Citadel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

