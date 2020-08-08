Citadel Price Hits $0.0049 on Top Exchanges (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 47.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One Citadel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Citadel has a market cap of $54,114.94 and approximately $66.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Citadel has traded up 161.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Citadel

Citadel is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Citadel

Citadel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

