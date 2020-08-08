CITIC Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ESSCU) Stock Price Down 0.5%

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESSCU) traded down 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10, 2,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 48,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20.

Get CITIC Capital Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $4,164,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $6,817,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $14,715,000. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,902,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,113,000.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ESSCU)

East Stone Acquisition Corporation operates as a blank company. The company is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for CITIC Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CITIC Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.