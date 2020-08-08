Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 67.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,120 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 71.6% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 47.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,487,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,214,634. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.03.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

