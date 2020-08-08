Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 375,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,989,000 after buying an additional 14,129 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $693,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 22.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 128,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,402,000 after buying an additional 23,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.03.

Shares of C stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $52.12. The stock had a trading volume of 21,487,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,214,634. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.15 and a 200 day moving average of $54.57. The stock has a market cap of $105.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

