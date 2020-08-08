Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Short Interest Down 7.3% in July

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the July 15th total of 22,000,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NYSE:C opened at $52.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.15 and a 200-day moving average of $54.57. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on C. Bank of America boosted their price target on Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Standpoint Research cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.03.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

