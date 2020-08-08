Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Stock Position Lessened by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,738 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $27,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 71.6% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.03.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $50.92. 463,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,877,060. The stock has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.72.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

