Civitas (CIV) Trading Down 3.5% Over Last Week

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Civitas has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Civitas has a total market cap of $77,038.58 and approximately $18.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00449252 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00015673 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00015102 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003624 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00012993 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000352 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000270 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001276 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,677,275 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin.

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

