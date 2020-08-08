Clams (CLAM) Trading 139.3% Higher Over Last Week

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded up 139.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Clams coin can currently be purchased for about $2.78 or 0.00023788 BTC on popular exchanges. Clams has a market cap of $11.79 million and approximately $20.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Clams has traded up 139.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00022858 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00013201 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00015549 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00011755 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000169 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Clams Coin Profile

Clams (CLAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,868,080 coins and its circulating supply is 4,242,523 coins. Clams’ official website is clamcoin.org. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Clams

Clams can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clams using one of the exchanges listed above.

