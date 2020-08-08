Clarke (TSE:CKI) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.50

Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and traded as high as $5.60. Clarke shares last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 25,400 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.86. The company has a market capitalization of $87.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52.

Get Clarke alerts:

Clarke (TSE:CKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C($40.58) million during the quarter.

About Clarke (TSE:CKI)

Clarke Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.