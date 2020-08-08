Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLNE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 8,741 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 403,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares during the last quarter. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.96. 5,458,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,083. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $572.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 6.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.