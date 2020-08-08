CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) Short Interest Update

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,630,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 19,850,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

NYSE:CCO opened at $0.95 on Friday. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $448.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.01.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $550.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.10 million. Analysts expect that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 124,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $115,857.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,252,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 93,182 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 16.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,647,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 383,472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 552,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 78,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 1.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,195,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 103,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from $1.50 to $2.20 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.16.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

