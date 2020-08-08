Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) Short Interest Update

Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 113,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLFD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Clearfield from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Clearfield from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

CLFD traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,175. The stock has a market cap of $256.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 1.19. Clearfield has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $19.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $12.93.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. Clearfield had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 29.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

