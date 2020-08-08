ClearPoll (POLL) Market Capitalization Achieves $13,110.42

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. ClearPoll has a market capitalization of $13,110.42 and approximately $23.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ClearPoll token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ClearPoll has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ClearPoll alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040427 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $586.87 or 0.05005490 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002255 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00050663 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00029757 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00014242 BTC.

ClearPoll Token Profile

ClearPoll (POLL) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll. The official website for ClearPoll is clearpoll.com. ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ClearPoll

ClearPoll can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearPoll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClearPoll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ClearPoll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ClearPoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ClearPoll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.