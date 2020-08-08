Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

In related news, CEO George M. Lasezkay sold 32,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $63,978.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,100 shares in the company, valued at $619,089. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at about $3,367,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at about $440,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 109.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 121,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 63,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 165.19% and a negative net margin of 293.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

