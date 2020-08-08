Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.35 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Shares of CWEN traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.88. The stock had a trading volume of 529,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,566. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.73, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Clearway Energy has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $27.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently -840.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Clearway Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Clearway Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

