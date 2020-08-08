CloakCoin (CLOAK) Trading Down 5.2% This Week

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $928,079.86 and approximately $22,386.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001450 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005112 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000790 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00038392 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,486,611 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

