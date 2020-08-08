Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,288.25 ($15.85).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CBG shares. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,212 ($14.92) target price (down previously from GBX 1,215 ($14.95)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,550 ($19.07) to GBX 1,170 ($14.40) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,170 ($14.40) to GBX 1,100 ($13.54) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Close Brothers Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,150 ($14.15) to GBX 1,400 ($17.23) in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,094 ($13.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,969. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of GBX 10.93 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,663 ($20.47). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,124.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,170.68.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

