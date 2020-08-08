Cloudbric Price Tops $0.0064 on Exchanges (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Cloudbric token can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and BitForex. In the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar. Cloudbric has a total market capitalization of $3.59 million and approximately $44,022.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $230.32 or 0.01971525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00100494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00193277 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000879 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00110776 BTC.

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric's total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,764,609 tokens. Cloudbric's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

Cloudbric can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

