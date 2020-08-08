CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Position Increased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 223,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC increased its position in CME Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of CME traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $163.66. 18,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,495. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.30. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.88.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total value of $114,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,233.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $218,884.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $356,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.