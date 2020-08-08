CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.14. CNH Industrial reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CNH Industrial.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 4.13%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America lowered CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 194,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 98,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 47,940 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 82,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 15,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNHI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,483. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNH Industrial (CNHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.