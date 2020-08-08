Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $133.25 and last traded at $133.25, 1,109 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 104% from the average session volume of 544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.75.

Cochlear Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHEOF)

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7 and Kanso sound processors; Carina middle-ear implants and accessories; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha soundarc, Baha 5 sound processor, Baha 5 power, Baha 5 superpower, other sound processors, and wireless accessories.

