Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.10

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.10 and traded as high as $3.25. Coffee shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 28,854 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.20 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10.

Get Coffee alerts:

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter. Coffee had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

Coffee Company Profile (NASDAQ:JVA)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as to coffee shop operators.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.