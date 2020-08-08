Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Short Interest Update

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,270,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 12,120,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In related news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $415,493.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,783.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $25,070.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at $58,552.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,934 shares of company stock worth $733,601. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 246.9% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

CTSH opened at $67.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.18. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wedbush upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

