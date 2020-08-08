Cohen & Steers, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:CNS)

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, August 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th.

Cohen & Steers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 38.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Cohen & Steers has a dividend payout ratio of 71.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cohen & Steers to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.9%.

Shares of NYSE CNS traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.53. 87,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,954. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. Cohen & Steers has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $78.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $94.09 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Cohen & Steers will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohen & Steers news, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $124,243.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,572.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew S. Stadler sold 18,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,312,314.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,170,499.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Cohen & Steers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

