Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 174.73%.

Shares of CHRS traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,272,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.03. Coherus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average is $17.74.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In related news, Director Mats Wahlstrom sold 200,000 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $3,430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $273,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,775 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,217 in the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

