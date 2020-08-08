Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 837,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 891,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COHU. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cohu from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Cohu from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cohu from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cohu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of COHU traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $17.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.81 million, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.50. Cohu has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Cohu had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $144.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.30 million. Analysts expect that Cohu will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Bendush sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $68,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cohu by 73.9% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 373,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 158,889 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Cohu during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,589,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cohu by 149.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 129,500 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Cohu by 207.3% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 190,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 128,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Cohu during the first quarter valued at approximately $737,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

