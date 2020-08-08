Coinlancer (CL) Market Cap Hits $223,872.98

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Coinlancer token can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Mercatox, YoBit and CoinExchange. During the last week, Coinlancer has traded up 11% against the US dollar. Coinlancer has a total market cap of $223,872.98 and $9.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $586.49 or 0.05001712 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002252 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00050576 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00029764 BTC.

About Coinlancer

Coinlancer is a token. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. The official website for Coinlancer is www.coinlancer.io. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coinlancer’s official message board is medium.com/@coinlancer.

Coinlancer Token Trading

Coinlancer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinlancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinlancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

