CoinPoker Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $1,077.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One CoinPoker token can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Allcoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008548 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00106575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $232.41 or 0.01982009 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00194596 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000895 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00111532 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker’s launch date was October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 282,554,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,956,001 tokens. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker.

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

