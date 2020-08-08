CoinUs (CNUS) Price Up 45.7% This Week

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded up 34.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One CoinUs token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $617,335.42 and $259.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CoinUs has traded up 45.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002462 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000241 BTC.

About CoinUs

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

