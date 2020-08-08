Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Short Interest Update

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 4,680,000 shares. Currently, 13.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 417,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BWS Financial began coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 70,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $1,521,654.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,207.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 4,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $100,252.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,251.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,782 shares of company stock worth $2,235,800. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,261 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 20,811 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,143 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 17,798 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 23,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $18.33 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average is $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 0.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

