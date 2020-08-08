Color Platform (CLR) Trading Up 22.5% Over Last 7 Days

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Color Platform token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $21,243.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,747.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.66 or 0.02619081 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.51 or 0.00659788 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00009402 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000708 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000454 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark.

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

