Color Platform Price Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and $28,104.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,787.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.15 or 0.02622671 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.94 or 0.00610276 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00009402 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000490 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000065 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Color Platform Token Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark.

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

