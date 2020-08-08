ColossusXT (COLX) Price Up 32.6% This Week

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 34.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $5.69 million and approximately $2,779.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded up 32.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 72% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001017 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,242,585,142 coins and its circulating supply is 12,201,543,315 coins. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io. The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

