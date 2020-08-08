Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 454,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Shares of COLB stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.17. The company had a trading volume of 266,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.25.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.27. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $159.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

COLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

In other news, Director Tom Hulbert purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $87,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,737.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 4,587 shares of company stock valued at $102,854 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

