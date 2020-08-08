Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Short Interest Update

Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 428,400 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 460,200 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 141,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

CMCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Sidoti upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barrington Research raised their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $821.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.44. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $42.33.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $139.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.09 million. On average, research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 17.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 12.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 127.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

