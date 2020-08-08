Comerica Bank Acquires 15,951 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,951 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $12,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 62.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,063 shares in the company, valued at $598,758.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $1,117,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,882,733.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,823 shares of company stock worth $5,187,221. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $90.11. 7,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,615,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $91.81.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Benchmark cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.15.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

