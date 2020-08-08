Comerica Bank Acquires 3,032 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $10,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of DLR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.03. 144,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.24 and its 200-day moving average is $138.18. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $165.49.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 20.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.24.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 1,511 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $218,702.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,452.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $107,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $107,950.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,973 shares of company stock worth $17,895,567. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

