Comerica Bank Acquires 6,210 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $11,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 6.2% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 12,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.60. The stock had a trading volume of 20,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737,286. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.38. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.04%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Bank of America cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

