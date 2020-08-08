Comerica Bank Acquires 62,930 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 84.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,930 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $11,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 12.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 318,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,858,000 after purchasing an additional 35,387 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 91,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35,787 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in PACCAR by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the period. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.48. 11,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,583. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $87.39. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.68 and a 200-day moving average of $71.70.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PCAR. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.21.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $344,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,950.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $637,034.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,888 shares of company stock worth $2,300,018 in the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.