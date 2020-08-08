Comerica Bank Acquires 84,778 Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,778 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.13% of Ally Financial worth $10,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,525,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,308,000 after purchasing an additional 127,626 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,969,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,565,000 after buying an additional 680,283 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 6,626,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,401,000 after buying an additional 1,342,364 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,606,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,009,000 after acquiring an additional 687,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Ally Financial by 13.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,680,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,106,000 after acquiring an additional 438,439 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 27,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,083,452. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Ally Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $35.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.59.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALLY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “fair value” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.62.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

