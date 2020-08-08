Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $12,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 55.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.90. 19,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,542,353. The stock has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.71 and its 200-day moving average is $68.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,478,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,002,638.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.