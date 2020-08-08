Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4,727.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,338,000 after buying an additional 22,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Cfra reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $557.00 to $549.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $624.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $533.00 to $524.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $584.46.

REGN stock traded up $4.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $625.63. 5,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,679. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $627.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $523.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $271.37 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.89, for a total value of $2,101,204.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,657.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 696 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.46, for a total value of $455,504.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,689,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,378 shares of company stock valued at $121,747,979 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

