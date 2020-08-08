Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Humana were worth $11,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 426.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 79 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 66.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday. CSFB upped their target price on Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.76.

Humana stock traded up $5.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $413.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.52. Humana Inc has a 52-week low of $208.25 and a 52-week high of $412.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

